Turkey-Pakistan Alliance Strengthens in Defense and Energy Sectors

Turkey and Pakistan are bolstering their strategic partnership with a focus on defense and energy, as Turkish ministers visited Islamabad for high-level talks. Ankara emphasized its solidarity with Pakistan, particularly during recent military tensions with India.

The Turkish delegation met with Pakistan's top leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Air Force chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu. Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation in defense technology and operations, highlighting potential advances in training and aviation.

Turkey also considers collaboration with Pakistan in mining, natural gas, and oil, strengthening the economic ties. However, Ankara's support for Pakistan has led to a boycott from Indian retailers and the withdrawal of aviation service agreements due to security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)