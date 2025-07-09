Bihar's Bold Move: 35% Reservation for Women in Government Jobs

In a significant policy shift, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared on Wednesday that his administration will provide a 35% horizontal reservation to women who are native to the state in all government recruitment, including contractual and outsourced appointments. The Cabinet gave its nod to this measure on Tuesday, marking a new chapter in the state's governance.

Sharing the announcement via a post on social media platform X, Kumar emphasized the decision's exclusivity for female candidates hailing from Bihar. He pointed out that the ongoing recruitment process for 1,51,579 vacancies will integrate this reservation across all cycles, reinforcing the government's commitment to female empowerment.

Addressing the broader empowerment agenda, the Chief Minister noted that this reservation applies across various employment phases, including contractual roles, signifying an inclusive approach. Kumar reiterated the administration's dedication to women's active participation in the societal framework.

The Cabinet's meeting on Tuesday was eventful with the sanctioning of 43 schemes, introducing the Bihar Youth Commission and authorizing a Rs 100 crore diesel subsidy for the agricultural sector. Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth highlighted the Youth Commission's focus on empowering the 18-45 age group while addressing concerns over irregular monsoons with timely agricultural support.

Additionally, the historic session greenlit the Divyangjan Civil Seva Protsahan Scheme to aid differently-abled aspirants in the UPSC and BPSC examinations, reflecting an overarching commitment to inclusive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)