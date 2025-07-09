Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, Himachal Pradesh Counts Casualties

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, offering respite from heat but leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Several flights were redirected due to adverse weather. The monsoons in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in significant casualties, with devastating incidents like landslides and flash floods causing multiple fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST
Visuals from RK Puram in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains swept through parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, providing relief from the persistent heatwave. However, the downpour resulted in widespread waterlogging, bringing traffic to a halt in several areas across the national capital region.

Bad weather in Delhi caused six flight diversions from IGI Airport, with two flights redirected to Lucknow and four to Jaipur due to decreased visibility. Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory, advising passengers to check flight statuses and plan their airport commutes carefully amid the inclement weather outcomes.

Additionally, the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has taken a severe toll, claiming 85 lives. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) attributed the majority of these fatalities to harsh weather events including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Mandi district is most impacted, with a reported 17 deaths due to rain-related incidents.

