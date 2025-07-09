Left Menu

Raksha Khadse Visits Weightlifting Warriors Academy with Olympic Icon Mirabai Chanu

Union Minister Raksha Khadse visits Modinagar's Weightlifting Warriors Academy, a key Khelo India initiative. With Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu and other officials, the visit emphasized national sports development. The academy provides advanced training and facilities, inspiring young athletes in line with 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:09 IST
MoS Raksha Khadse with Mirabai Chanu and young athletes at the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, has paid a noteworthy visit to the Weightlifting Warriors Academy in Modinagar. This premier training facility is recognized under the Khelo India Accredited Academy initiative. Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu accompanied her, alongside Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav, and CEO Ashwani Kumar.

The academy, founded by Chief National Coach Vijay Sharma, stands as a state-of-the-art facility meticulously designed to nurture future champions. Supported robustly by the Khelo India Scheme and various sporting bodies, it offers a comprehensive environment for athletic development. The facility includes a modern gym, top-tier nutrition services, cutting-edge training equipment, and advanced sports science resources.

During her visit, Khadse addressed young athletes, coaches, and staff, emphasizing the importance of 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', a policy aimed at making India a global sporting powerhouse. The presence of iconic athlete Mirabai Chanu acts as a catalyst for young trainees, illustrating the levels of success reachable with dedication and the premier facilities available through the Khelo India initiative.

