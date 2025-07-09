Left Menu

Karnataka Appeals for Over Rs 11,000 Crore for Irrigation Projects

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has sought Rs 11,122.76 crore from the Centre for six irrigation projects. Challenges include delays in fund release and environmental clearances. Projects like Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra, and Mekedatu are in focus, with ongoing discussions with ministers to resolve issues and expedite approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:11 IST
Karnataka Appeals for Over Rs 11,000 Crore for Irrigation Projects
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster Karnataka's irrigation infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Wednesday an appeal for Rs 11,122.76 crore from the central government. This funding aims to support six key irrigation projects across the state, with Shivakumar expressing optimism about receiving approvals soon.

Historically, the state has faced delays in fund disbursements, notably for the Upper Bhadra project, with Shivakumar urging transparent communication from central authorities regarding finances. The state has also pressed for environmental clearances for the Yettinahole water project, a vital source of drinking water, amidst bureaucratic hurdles that have stalled progress.

Negotiations continue over contentious projects like Kalasa-Bhanduri, with promises of cooperation contingent on mutual support among neighboring states. The Mekedatu project's Detailed Project Report awaits central endorsement, as Karnataka pushes for a swift resolution to aid both itself and neighboring Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, regional talks for Krishna water-sharing and Alamatti dam height raise further await scheduling.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025