Karnataka Appeals for Over Rs 11,000 Crore for Irrigation Projects

In a move to bolster Karnataka's irrigation infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Wednesday an appeal for Rs 11,122.76 crore from the central government. This funding aims to support six key irrigation projects across the state, with Shivakumar expressing optimism about receiving approvals soon.

Historically, the state has faced delays in fund disbursements, notably for the Upper Bhadra project, with Shivakumar urging transparent communication from central authorities regarding finances. The state has also pressed for environmental clearances for the Yettinahole water project, a vital source of drinking water, amidst bureaucratic hurdles that have stalled progress.

Negotiations continue over contentious projects like Kalasa-Bhanduri, with promises of cooperation contingent on mutual support among neighboring states. The Mekedatu project's Detailed Project Report awaits central endorsement, as Karnataka pushes for a swift resolution to aid both itself and neighboring Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, regional talks for Krishna water-sharing and Alamatti dam height raise further await scheduling.