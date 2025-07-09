Honoring Heritage: Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego Celebrated for Indigenous Healing Mastery

Renowned for her mastery in traditional herbal medicine, Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego was celebrated on Wednesday at the Sigar Military Station in Pasighat, East Siang district. Her outstanding contributions to indigenous knowledge and the preservation of traditional healing practices earned her commendation from military officials. The Commander of Spear Corps presented her with a memento during the ceremony, acknowledging her life's work.

In her address, Padma Shri Lego expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Army's Spear Corps for the honor. She highlighted the importance of nature in healing, stating, 'The medicinal and healing properties of plants and herbs are a gift from Mother Nature to humankind.' Her commitment to preserving traditional methods echoes throughout her work and teachings.

Lego emphasized the relevance of traditional healing methods in modern wellness and healthcare systems. She mentioned the expansion of her patient base nationwide, which includes researchers and PhD scholars who seek her expertise for academic research. Born on July 9, 1963, Lego holds a Master's degree in Agriculture and has served as a District Agricultural Officer. The release also noted her upcoming retirement from government service in 2023.