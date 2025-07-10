Guru Purnima: A Divine Celebration of Spiritual Wisdom

On the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, a significant spiritual ceremony unfolded at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain with the Bhasma Aarti. Devotees flocked in large numbers to witness this early morning ritual, deemed highly divine. The temple thrummed with chants, encapsulating the worship of Lord Shiva and spiritual mentors.

Today also signifies the conclusion of the Ashadh month and the commencement of Sawan month. The revered Kanvar Yatra begins, with devotees taking a holy dip before visiting the temple. Those initiated by their spiritual guides gather to worship their Gurus and reflect on the glory portrayed in Kabir Das's enduring verses.

Recognized as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima, this day commemorates Maharishi Ved Vyas's birth. Across Indian culture, the Guru is pivotal, often revered above deities. Celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs, Guru Purnima encompasses a tradition of seeking blessings and wisdom, fostering profound personal and spiritual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)