Honoring Spiritual Guides: Guru Purnima Celebrated Across India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed the occasion of Guru Purnima by offering prayers at the Gorakhnath Mandir, paying respects to his spiritual mentors, including Dadaguru and the late Mahant Digvijaynath, as well as all gurus of the Nath sect.

Adityanath emphasized the transformative guidance of gurus, stating that under their tutelage, disciples transition from ignorance to enlightenment. He expressed his reverence on social media, acknowledging the values instilled by gurus that lead disciples toward higher ideals of life. Guru Purnima rituals commenced at the Gorakhnath Temple in the morning.

Simultaneously, numerous devotees visited Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj for worship and a holy dip. Known also as Vyasa Purnima, the festival holds significance among Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities in India and beyond. It recognizes Maharishi Ved Vyasa, credited with compiling the Vedas and writing the Mahabharata, as the archetype of the guru.

For Buddhists, the day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon, pivotal for the Sangha's founding; while in Jainism, it notes Lord Mahavira's initiation of Gautam Swami as his disciple. Guru Purnima is a moment for reflecting on the pivotal guidance of spiritual leaders, elevating it beyond rituals to highlight its cultural depth.

The observance includes seeking blessings from parents and spiritual mentors, and making offerings to Lord Ganesha. Devotees engage in satsangs, pujas, and devotional activities, aiming to strengthen their spiritual bonds.