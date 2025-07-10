Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Faces Devastating Monsoon With Rising Death Toll

The monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 85 deaths, according to the SDMA. Roads, power, and water supply were disrupted, especially in Mandi district. Officials urge caution as restoration efforts continue, while Chief Minister Sukhu assured support to affected families.

NDRF personnel conducting rescue operations in Mandi district (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll from the devastating monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 85, as reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Among these fatalities, 54 were attributed to rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 31 were linked to road accidents.

The relentless rains have caused widespread disruption, with 204 roads blocked, including the Mandi to Dharampur National Highway NH-003. Furthermore, 192 distribution transformers and 740 water supply schemes have been severely affected. Mandi district stands out as the worst-hit, experiencing significant road blockages, power outages, and damage to water infrastructure.

Officials from the State Emergency Operation Centre confirm that emergency services are on high alert, and efforts to restore road access, electricity, and water supplies are underway. The SDMA advises the public to avoid traveling on risky routes as more rain is expected. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured government support for affected families, emphasizing the continuation of efficient relief operations.

