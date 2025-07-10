Cindy Rose Takes the Helm at WPP as New CEO

In a significant leadership shift, renowned British advertising group WPP has appointed Cindy Rose as its new chief executive, as announced on Thursday. Rose, who brings extensive experience from her tenure at Microsoft, will assume her new role on September 1, succeeding outgoing CEO Mark Read.

The decision comes amid challenging times for WPP, as the company just downgraded its profit forecasts, seeking a fresh perspective to tackle impending industry obstacles. With Rose's proven expertise, WPP aims to reinforce its strategic direction and drive future growth.

Rose has been a valuable member of the WPP board since 2019, and her appointment underscores the board's confidence in her leadership to navigate the evolving advertising landscape. The transition marks a pivotal moment for WPP's executive team and its stakeholders.