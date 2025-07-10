Left Menu

Cindy Rose Takes the Helm at WPP as New CEO

WPP appointed Cindy Rose, a current board member and former Microsoft executive, as its new CEO. She will replace Mark Read, with her tenure beginning on September 1. This leadership change follows a recent profit forecast downgrade for the British advertising group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:37 IST
Cindy Rose Takes the Helm at WPP as New CEO
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant leadership shift, renowned British advertising group WPP has appointed Cindy Rose as its new chief executive, as announced on Thursday. Rose, who brings extensive experience from her tenure at Microsoft, will assume her new role on September 1, succeeding outgoing CEO Mark Read.

The decision comes amid challenging times for WPP, as the company just downgraded its profit forecasts, seeking a fresh perspective to tackle impending industry obstacles. With Rose's proven expertise, WPP aims to reinforce its strategic direction and drive future growth.

Rose has been a valuable member of the WPP board since 2019, and her appointment underscores the board's confidence in her leadership to navigate the evolving advertising landscape. The transition marks a pivotal moment for WPP's executive team and its stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025