Iran Pressures IAEA for Fair Nuclear File Standards

Iran has issued a warning over its future collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), contingent upon the organization's approach to handling Tehran's nuclear file. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized this during conversations with the European Council's president, as per Iranian state media.

He accused the IAEA of maintaining 'double standards' in its treatment of Iran's nuclear ambitions, urging the agency to correct these inconsistencies for continued cooperation. This marks a critical point in diplomatic relations surrounding Iran's nuclear program.

The conversation underscores rising tensions and the need for diplomatic efforts to align international nuclear policy with fair practices. The assertion adds a layer of complexity to international nuclear negotiations and involves significant international scrutiny.

