Trump Halts Second Wave of Attacks Amid U.S.-Venezuela Cooperation
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a second wave of planned attacks on Venezuela, citing improved cooperation with the nation. Trump emphasized ongoing collaboration, noting a $100 billion investment from oil companies. Despite the partnership, all oil tankers will remain in Venezuela for security reasons.
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday the cancellation of a planned second wave of attacks on Venezuela, attributing the decision to strengthened cooperation with the South American nation.
The collaboration between the U.S. and Venezuela has evidently improved, with Trump noting that major oil companies are now pledging a substantial $100 billion investment in the country. This development marks a significant shift in U.S.-Venezuelan relations.
Despite this newfound collaboration, Trump made it clear that all oil tankers stationed in Venezuela will remain in place to ensure safety and security. The statement comes as both nations appear to be engaging in a cautious yet promising partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
