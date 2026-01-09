Left Menu

Trump Cancels Second Wave of Attacks on Venezuela Amid Cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a second wave of attacks on Venezuela, citing improved cooperation, including the release of political prisoners. Trump praised the rebuilding efforts in Venezuela's oil sector and indicated increased investment from U.S. oil companies during his interview and social media updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a planned second wave of attacks on Venezuela following unprecedented cooperation from the South American nation. The cancellation came in response to Venezuela's release of political prisoners, a gesture that Trump described as 'seeking peace' and in line with mutual goals of rebuilding Venezuela's oil infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the growing cooperation, stating that both nations are working towards a more modernized version of Venezuela's oil and gas sector. However, he noted that U.S. military vessels would remain in the region for continued security purposes.

Trump, during an interview with Fox News' 'Hannity,' hinted at diplomatic shifts as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado plans a visit to Washington despite his previous skepticism. Moreover, Trump revealed plans for significant U.S. oil investments in Venezuela, reinforcing the unexpected partnership evolving under the de facto Venezuelan government led by interim president Delcy Rodriguez.

(With inputs from agencies.)

