Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Maharashtra Language Tensions

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sharply criticized Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language dispute. Addressing media, Dubey claimed the Thackerays target those unable to speak Marathi, suggesting they challenge influential figures who rarely use the language, like Mukesh Ambani and the SBI chairman.

Dubey defended his previous economic remarks about Maharashtra, stressing they were misinterpreted. He acknowledged Maharashtra's pivotal role in the national economy and noted contributions from entities like SBI and LIC based in Mumbai, distancing his views from any criticism of the Thackeray family.

Reacting to MNS leader Raj Thackeray's statements about coercing non-Marathi speakers, Dubey questioned the aggression towards Hindi speakers, suggesting MNS challenge speakers of other languages instead. A recent incident involving attacks on traders not speaking Marathi has compounded the city's social tensions.