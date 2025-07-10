Left Menu

Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Maharashtra Language Tensions

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey condemned Uddhav and Raj Thackeray for targeting people for not speaking Marathi, amidst rising tensions over language issues in Maharashtra. Dubey defended his earlier comments on Maharashtra's economy, emphasizing the state's significant contribution to India's economy, while questioning the aggression against Hindi speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:31 IST
Nishikant Dubey Criticizes Maharashtra Language Tensions
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has sharply criticized Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language dispute. Addressing media, Dubey claimed the Thackerays target those unable to speak Marathi, suggesting they challenge influential figures who rarely use the language, like Mukesh Ambani and the SBI chairman.

Dubey defended his previous economic remarks about Maharashtra, stressing they were misinterpreted. He acknowledged Maharashtra's pivotal role in the national economy and noted contributions from entities like SBI and LIC based in Mumbai, distancing his views from any criticism of the Thackeray family.

Reacting to MNS leader Raj Thackeray's statements about coercing non-Marathi speakers, Dubey questioned the aggression towards Hindi speakers, suggesting MNS challenge speakers of other languages instead. A recent incident involving attacks on traders not speaking Marathi has compounded the city's social tensions.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025