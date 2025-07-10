Left Menu

Youth Federations Protest Against Alleged 'Saffronisation' at Kerala University

Protests erupted at Kerala University as youth federations accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of 'saffronising' state universities. Clashes with police led to detentions as activists intensified their demonstrations. The dispute centers on the governor's appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, bypassing university protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:02 IST
Youth Federations Protest Against Alleged 'Saffronisation' at Kerala University
Student Unions protest at Kerala University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Thiruvananthapuram, dramatic protests unfolded at Kerala University with members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) rallying against Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The protestors accused the governor of attempting to 'saffronise' state-funded universities, leading to a tense standoff with law enforcement.

The confrontation escalated as police detained several demonstrators and deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd attempting to breach university gates. DYFI Kerala Secretary VK Sanuj expressed strong discontent over alleged RSS influences, stating that the Vice Chancellor was acting contrary to the university's rules and accusing the VC of bypassing its governing body.

Amid the unrest, a case was filed against 27 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists involved in violent clashes. The protests were sparked by the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, following Governor Arlekar's controversial appointment of Ciza Thomas to the post, circumventing established university procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025