Youth Federations Protest Against Alleged 'Saffronisation' at Kerala University

In Thiruvananthapuram, dramatic protests unfolded at Kerala University with members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) rallying against Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The protestors accused the governor of attempting to 'saffronise' state-funded universities, leading to a tense standoff with law enforcement.

The confrontation escalated as police detained several demonstrators and deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd attempting to breach university gates. DYFI Kerala Secretary VK Sanuj expressed strong discontent over alleged RSS influences, stating that the Vice Chancellor was acting contrary to the university's rules and accusing the VC of bypassing its governing body.

Amid the unrest, a case was filed against 27 Students Federation of India (SFI) activists involved in violent clashes. The protests were sparked by the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal, following Governor Arlekar's controversial appointment of Ciza Thomas to the post, circumventing established university procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)