Decades-Long Manhunt Ends: Key Accused in 1998 Coimbatore Blasts Caught

Tamil Nadu Police have captured Sadiq, a primary suspect in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings. The arrest comes after a 29-year manhunt. Sadiq's capture follows recent apprehensions of other top suspects involved in terror-related activities, highlighting a significant breakthrough in cracking down on long-standing criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Tamil Nadu Police have apprehended Sadiq, one of the most wanted suspects in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings, after a 29-year-long fugitive run. The arrest was made on Thursday in Vijayapura district, Karnataka, thanks to a collaborative effort by intelligence agencies and the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Sadiq, known by several aliases including Tailor Raja and Shahjahan Shaik, is linked to multiple terror and communal murder cases in Tamil Nadu. He has been implicated in the infamous 1996 petrol bomb attack in Coimbatore, the Sayeetha murder case, and the 1997 murder of Jailor Jayaprakash among others, officials confirmed.

This arrest follows a series of high-profile captures, including Abubacker Siddique and Mohamed Ali, signaling intensified efforts to bring long-escaped convicts of terror plots to justice. The 1998 Coimbatore blasts, a harrowing episode, saw 19 explosions in just three days, resulting in 58 deaths and over 250 injuries.

