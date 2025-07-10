Left Menu

Iran's Standoff: IAEA's Role in Nuclear Tensions

Iran's president urges the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, to discard 'double standards' for Tehran to resume cooperation on its nuclear program. Following a law enacted by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran halted cooperation with the IAEA, blaming it for not condemning attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has accused the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of holding 'double standards' in its nuclear oversight efforts, demanding a change for Tehran to renew cooperation. The announcement came from Iran's president, following the enactment of a law suspending relations with the agency.

The strife intensified after the United States and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear sites in June, attempting to thwart potential atomic weapon development. Despite accusations, Iran maintains its nuclear program serves only peaceful purposes. Its president warned of fierce retaliation should any further aggression occur.

Since the bombings, the IAEA has withdrawn its inspectors, and relations remain strained amidst allegations that the agency's actions facilitated the attacks. The aftermath led to a brief conflict, heightening tensions in the region as Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel.

