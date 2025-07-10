Left Menu

Crisil Foresees Shift in Private Asset Reconstruction Companies' Strategies

Crisil predicts a decline in private asset reconstruction companies' (ARCs) assets under management due to increased competition from government-backed entities and regulatory changes. The agency emphasizes a need for business model realignment to navigate the evolving landscape. Future growth may hinge on agility and innovative strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:23 IST
Crisil Foresees Shift in Private Asset Reconstruction Companies' Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic ratings agency Crisil has projected a decline in assets under management (AUM) for private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). This downward trend, measured in terms of security receipts, could drop by up to 6% in FY26, falling to Rs 1.05 lakh crore as redemptions surpass acquisitions.

This follows a 15% decrease in FY25, highlighting the sector's challenges amidst competition from the government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). NARCL's guarantee-backed model and regulatory changes allowing retail non-performing assets' securitisation pose stiffer competition for private ARCs.

Crisil suggests that ARCs must realign their business models to remain competitive. Future success could rely on building asset-light, fee-based models, leveraging resolution expertise, and adapting to a rapidly changing environment. Emphasizing agility and innovation, Crisil underscores the importance of enhancing resolution pace and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025