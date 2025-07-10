Crisil Foresees Shift in Private Asset Reconstruction Companies' Strategies

Domestic ratings agency Crisil has projected a decline in assets under management (AUM) for private asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). This downward trend, measured in terms of security receipts, could drop by up to 6% in FY26, falling to Rs 1.05 lakh crore as redemptions surpass acquisitions.

This follows a 15% decrease in FY25, highlighting the sector's challenges amidst competition from the government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). NARCL's guarantee-backed model and regulatory changes allowing retail non-performing assets' securitisation pose stiffer competition for private ARCs.

Crisil suggests that ARCs must realign their business models to remain competitive. Future success could rely on building asset-light, fee-based models, leveraging resolution expertise, and adapting to a rapidly changing environment. Emphasizing agility and innovation, Crisil underscores the importance of enhancing resolution pace and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)