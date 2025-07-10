SMILE Scheme: Revamping Rehabilitation Towards Dignity
The revised SMILE scheme by the Centre aims to rehabilitate beggars with a Rs 37 crore annual budget, using a rights-based approach. Covering survey, outreach, shelter, and resettlement, the scheme targets vulnerable individuals to promote long-term rehabilitation in cooperation with state administrations and religious sites.
- Country:
- India
The Centre has unveiled a revamped SMILE scheme, earmarking Rs 37 crore annually to shift its rehabilitation strategy for beggars from punitive actions to a rights-based model that emphasizes dignity and self-reliance.
Central to the updated scheme is a comprehensive four-pronged strategy focused on survey and identification, outreach and mobilisation, rescue and shelter, and comprehensive resettlement. This approach seeks to facilitate long-term rehabilitation and social reintegration across key sites like religious landmarks and tourism destinations.
With a three-year budget allocation of Rs 100 crore, the scheme sets ambitious targets to aid 2,500 individuals in the first year, scaling to 8,000 by the third year. The initiative also includes vocational training, healthcare access, and educational opportunities, prioritising sustainable reintegration into society.
ALSO READ
Villagers Protest Against Vadhavan Seaport Project: Livelihoods at Stake
Operation Sindoor: A Beacon of India's Self-Reliance
Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
Tata's Transformative Educational Alliance: Bridging Learning and Livelihoods
Driving Towards Mineral Self-Reliance for Viksit Bharat 2047