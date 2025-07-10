Left Menu

SMILE Scheme: Revamping Rehabilitation Towards Dignity

The revised SMILE scheme by the Centre aims to rehabilitate beggars with a Rs 37 crore annual budget, using a rights-based approach. Covering survey, outreach, shelter, and resettlement, the scheme targets vulnerable individuals to promote long-term rehabilitation in cooperation with state administrations and religious sites.

Updated: 10-07-2025 16:16 IST
SMILE Scheme: Revamping Rehabilitation Towards Dignity
The Centre has unveiled a revamped SMILE scheme, earmarking Rs 37 crore annually to shift its rehabilitation strategy for beggars from punitive actions to a rights-based model that emphasizes dignity and self-reliance.

Central to the updated scheme is a comprehensive four-pronged strategy focused on survey and identification, outreach and mobilisation, rescue and shelter, and comprehensive resettlement. This approach seeks to facilitate long-term rehabilitation and social reintegration across key sites like religious landmarks and tourism destinations.

With a three-year budget allocation of Rs 100 crore, the scheme sets ambitious targets to aid 2,500 individuals in the first year, scaling to 8,000 by the third year. The initiative also includes vocational training, healthcare access, and educational opportunities, prioritising sustainable reintegration into society.

