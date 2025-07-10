Supreme Court Gives Nod for Bihar Voter Roll Revision Amidst Heated Aadhaar Debate

The Supreme Court has granted the Election Commission clearance to continue with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, without staying the process. A bench consisting of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi recommended that Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards be considered admissible documents for voter identity verification.

This decision comes as the apex court addresses challenges against the Election Commission's move, emphasizing that the timeline is notably short with elections scheduled for November. The court's directive included a requirement for the Election Commission to file an affidavit within a week, with the next hearing set for July 28.

Petitioners, including notable political figures and organizations, have contested the revision process, expressing concerns over the exclusion of Aadhaar as an ID proof. They argue that the requirement for extra documentation could disproportionately affect impoverished and marginalised populations, particularly in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)