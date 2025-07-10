Left Menu

Global Pledge: Over 10 Billion Euros Committed to Ukraine's Recovery

A conference in Rome led by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and attended by global leaders has pledged over 10 billion euros for Ukraine's recovery. The commitment comes amid ongoing attacks in Kyiv. The event aims to mobilize international support, with the European Commission detailing significant aid packages to rebuild Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A conference in Rome has led to commitments of over 10 billion euros towards Ukraine's economic recovery, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced Thursday. The meeting, which included influential political leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, occurs amidst ongoing drone and missile attacks on Kyiv.

During the conference's opening, Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as 'pure terrorism'. Both Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted their nations' post-WWII recoveries as models for Ukraine's potential resurgence.

The fourth event of its kind since Russia's invasion in February 2022, this conference aims to rally international support for Ukraine. The European Commission has outlined 2.3 billion euros to aid in rebuilding efforts, hoping to generate further investments for the war-torn nation's future recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

