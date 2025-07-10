Left Menu

UP ATS Cracks Down: Alleged Religious Conversion Racket Mastermind on 7-Day Remand

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has secured a seven-day remand for Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and associate Neetu alias Nasreen, linked to a 15-year-old religious conversion racket. Authorities are probing their network, financial dealings, and illegal properties, with demolition actions underway as part of a broader crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:38 IST
ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police has secured a seven-day remand for Jamaluddin, known as Chhangur Baba, and his associate, Neetu alias Nasreen, in connection with an alleged religious conversion racket. This information was confirmed by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Amitabh Yash.

The authorities are set to interrogate the suspects about their alleged network, financial trails, and illegal properties. The gang is believed to have operated for 15 years, allegedly facilitating religious conversions. The case against them is progressing, with a detention order for the two key figures granted to probe deeper into the gang's operations.

The crackdown intensified with the demolition of Chhangur Baba's properties. Notably, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar condemned their actions, likening the impact on women's lives to treason. Investigations also aim to uncover further illicit properties linked to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

