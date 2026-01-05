Left Menu

Demolition Drive: Gurugram's Stand Against Illegal Properties and Criminals

Authorities in Gurugram continue a rigorous crackdown on illegal properties belonging to criminals. A five-storey house on government land, tied to Banarasi, was demolished. Another property linked to Sunil alias Tota was sealed due to pending taxes after a stay order blocked its demolition.

In an assertive move to uphold law and order, Gurugram authorities demolished a five-storey house belonging to Banarasi, an accused with a record of six criminal cases, which included charges like murder and drug dealing.

The structure, erected illegally on government land, was razed amidst police and municipal officials' presence. Separately, an attempt to demolish Sunil alias Tota's property was halted due to a last-minute stay order, leading to the sealing of the property instead over unpaid taxes.

Authorities emphasize that such stringent measures will persist to deter criminals and prevent unlawful land occupation, reiterating that no leniency will be shown to those undermining the law.

