Historic Talks in Abu Dhabi Aim to End Decades-Long Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

In a historic meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have embarked on what could be a turning point in their protracted dispute. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in substantive talks, marking their first formal negotiations since agreeing on a draft peace agreement earlier this year.

Governments from both sides have reported discussions on crucial issues such as the delimitation of their shared border. The talks, described as occurring in a 'highly constructive atmosphere', could lead to a formal peace deal. Such an agreement is expected to transform the South Caucasus, a region vital due to its energy resources and geographical significance.

Despite a history of tension stemming from the breakaway of Nagorno-Karabakh in the late 1980s, both nations have expressed a shared desire for peace. The involvement of international players, including Russia, which supports the diplomatic process, underscores the global stakes in achieving long-term stability in the region.

