Escape to Thailand: Goa Nightclub Owners on the Run After Fatal Fire

The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fled to Thailand following a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives. Interpol assistance has been sought to locate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. A magisterial inquiry is underway, while Goa Police intensify efforts against the nightclub chain amid fire safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic fire that engulfed the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, claiming 25 lives, has led authorities on a manhunt for owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The duo reportedly fled to Thailand shortly after the incident, prompting Goa police to involve Interpol in their search effort.

Investigations have uncovered numerous fire safety violations at the Arpora venue, which lacked a fire department No Objection Certificate and had inadequate escape routes. The government has since issued a safety advisory for establishments and initiated a magisterial probe to determine the cause and accountability for the disaster.

As the police continue to arrest key personnel and seal associated properties in Goa, the incident highlights severe lapses in safety protocol adherence. The management has expressed sorrow over the loss, pledging support to the victims' families, while new measures aim to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

