Escape to Thailand: Goa Nightclub Owners on the Run After Fatal Fire
The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fled to Thailand following a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives. Interpol assistance has been sought to locate Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. A magisterial inquiry is underway, while Goa Police intensify efforts against the nightclub chain amid fire safety violations.
- Country:
- India
The tragic fire that engulfed the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, claiming 25 lives, has led authorities on a manhunt for owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The duo reportedly fled to Thailand shortly after the incident, prompting Goa police to involve Interpol in their search effort.
Investigations have uncovered numerous fire safety violations at the Arpora venue, which lacked a fire department No Objection Certificate and had inadequate escape routes. The government has since issued a safety advisory for establishments and initiated a magisterial probe to determine the cause and accountability for the disaster.
As the police continue to arrest key personnel and seal associated properties in Goa, the incident highlights severe lapses in safety protocol adherence. The management has expressed sorrow over the loss, pledging support to the victims' families, while new measures aim to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nightclub fire: Owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flew to Phuket on Sunday; Goa Police coordinating with Interpol, say officials.
FIR registered against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of Goa nightclub after 25 killed in fire: police.
SAPS strengthens global crime-fighting ties after Interpol General Assembly in Morocco