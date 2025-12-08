Dutch Parties Poised for Coalition Talks

In a significant development for Dutch politics, three center and center-right parties have received guidance to start coalition formation talks. Government negotiator Sybrand van Haersma Buma announced this Monday.

The potential coalition comprises the election victor D66, the conservative Christian Democrats (CDA), and the pro-business VVD Party, heralding a fresh chapter in Dutch governance.

This move could unite diverse political ideologies under a cooperative government, promising a collaborative approach to tackle key issues facing the Netherlands today.

