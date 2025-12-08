Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Goa Fire Victims and Swaraj Kaushal

The Rajya Sabha paid homage on Monday to the victims of a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, where 25 people lost their lives, including tourists and staff members. A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and the House extended its profound condolences to the bereaved families.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also led the House in mourning the demise of former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal. A respected lawyer and politician, Kaushal played key roles in India's peace-building efforts. He was remembered as a distinguished jurist and compassionate human being.

The Chairman encouraged members to donate generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which aids war widows and veterans, reinforcing the importance of national solidarity and support for those who safeguard the nation.

