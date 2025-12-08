Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Goa Fire Victims and Swaraj Kaushal
The Rajya Sabha paid tribute to victims of a Goa nightclub fire which claimed 25 lives. It also mourned Swaraj Kaushal, a prominent lawyer and former Mizoram Governor. Members were urged to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, dedicated to supporting war widows and veterans.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha paid homage on Monday to the victims of a devastating nightclub fire in Goa, where 25 people lost their lives, including tourists and staff members. A magisterial inquiry has been launched, and the House extended its profound condolences to the bereaved families.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also led the House in mourning the demise of former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal. A respected lawyer and politician, Kaushal played key roles in India's peace-building efforts. He was remembered as a distinguished jurist and compassionate human being.
The Chairman encouraged members to donate generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which aids war widows and veterans, reinforcing the importance of national solidarity and support for those who safeguard the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Urges Support for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Tragedy Strikes Upscale Goa Club: Owner Pledges Support Amid Condolences
Nitish Kumar Champions for Ex-Servicemen Fund on Armed Forces Flag Day
Nigel Farage's Reform lands one of Britain's biggest ever political donations
TDP receives Rs 83 cr in donations last fiscal