Delhi's Elevated Road Over Munak Canal: A Boost to Infrastructure and Safety

The Delhi government's ambitious infrastructure project includes the construction of an elevated road over the Munak canal, set to improve connectivity and safety for numerous constituencies. The Detailed Project Report is expected within three months, with a projected cost of Rs 3,000 crore and a three-year timeline for completion.

Spanning 20 kilometers from Inderlok to Bawana, the initiative will be overseen by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The Delhi government is currently in discussions with Haryana to secure a No-Objection Certificate for the project, as it tackles funding and responsibility issues for boundary management and other aspects.

In addition to improving transportation, the elevated corridor is expected to enhance safety around the Munak canal, which is critical for Delhi's water supply. Moreover, the Delhi government is enhancing other infrastructure, such as transforming the Najafgarh drain into a solar power corridor and submitting a Rs 950-crore plan for road reconstruction to the central government.

