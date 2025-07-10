Court Grants Bail in Forged PMO Letter Case

A Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi has granted bail to S V Srinivasa Rao, who stands accused of forging a letter allegedly from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to facilitate an inquiry against three Supreme Court judges. The bail was sanctioned by Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepak Kumar on July 8, citing Rao's cooperation in the investigation and his presence in court as grounds for his release.

The investigation, led by the CBI, revealed that the accused forged the letter under the non-existent designation of a 'Special Officer' to the PM within the PMO. This fabricated document was purportedly addressed to the Secretary of the Department of Justice to forward to the Chief Justice of India. The probe highlighted that no arrests were made during the investigation, despite the filing of a charge sheet on April 24, 2025.

The court's decision to grant bail was influenced by the fact that Rao had complied with court summons and had not been taken into custody during the investigation process. The CBI had registered charges under various sections of the IPC, following a complaint by the PMO's office alleging forgery. The case draws attention to the serious implications of creating fraudulent official documents to manipulate judicial processes.