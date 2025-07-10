India Targets Rabies Elimination by 2030

The Indian government has set an ambitious goal of eradicating rabies by 2030, focusing on strategic interventions and community engagement. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) revealed that more than 5,000 people die annually in India from rabies stemming from dog bites, with an estimated 9.1 million individuals experiencing animal bites each year.

According to the ICMR-NIE study, 80% of dog bite victims received at least one vaccination dose. To effectively eliminate rabies transmitted by dogs, India must pursue a 'one health approach'. Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme highlighted over two million dog bite incidents in 2024 alone.

Goa serves as a beacon of success, having maintained its rabies-free status through collaborative efforts among government agencies, veterinarians, and community volunteers. Experts emphasize that preventing rabies involves comprehensive measures including public education, surveillance, early interventions, and strengthened community ties. As India progresses toward its 2030 target, Goa's example illustrates that rabies eradication is achievable through a united and strategic approach.

