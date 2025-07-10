Crackdown Continues: Chhangur Baba's Alleged Conversion Empire Under Scrutiny

The Uttar Pradesh administration is intensifying its crackdown against Chhangur Baba in Balrampur, marking the third consecutive day of action. The alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, Baba was recently apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, revealed on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested the First Information Report (FIR) from the ATS in this case, which also implicates Mohamed Ahmed.

Despite this, when contacted by ANI, Mohamed Ahmed claimed he had endured harassment by Chhangur Baba and his affiliates since 2023. Ahmed reported that he first encountered Chhangur Baba during a legal dispute in Balrampur. Post-encounter, Ahmed alleges continuous harassment by Baba and his associates, leading to multiple attempts to seek police intervention. These allegations have escalated into counter-accusations of assault lodged by Baba against Ahmed and his father.

Meanwhile, the ED has initiated a probe into Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, implicating him in a significant religious conversion framework. The federal agency discovered Rs 106 crore stashed across 40 bank accounts, with primary funds reportedly transferred from the Middle East. Consequently, the ED lodged an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on Wednesday to trace the origin of the funds and scrutinize their potential link to foreign interests posing threats to India's national security and communal harmony.

Amidst these developments, the ED has formally requested the ATS Lucknow to provide certified copies of the FIR against Chhangur Baba filed on November 16. A comprehensive investigation seeks details of bank accounts, associated entities, and assets connected to Baba and his network. The ED has approached the Balrampur District Magistrate for asset information and reached out to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) cells of implicated banks, requesting relevant account details. Officials continue to assert significant progress as they delve into this sprawling financial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)