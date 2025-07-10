Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM Amidst Pocket FM's Copyright Clash

The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary halt on Kuku FM from releasing new episodes following allegations of copyright and trademark infringement by Pocket FM. In a lawsuit, Pocket FM is seeking $10 million in damages, accusing Kuku FM of unauthorized copying in over 30 cases.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee's ruling restricts Kuku FM from publishing additional contested episodes and requires them to provide content details. Representing Pocket FM, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, with law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, accused Kuku FM of systematic and wholesale replication of Pocket FM's works, including titles and storylines.

Citing years of content strategy development by Pocket FM now allegedly exploited by Kuku FM, Sibal highlighted instances like the duplicated show 'Shoorveer' and the contested use of brand elements in 'Insta Millionaire.' He called for a local commissioner to secure key evidence. Meanwhile, Kuku FM's legal defense claims delayed legal action by Pocket FM, contesting grounds for urgent relief.