Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM Amidst Pocket FM's Copyright Clash

The Delhi High Court has ordered Kuku FM to cease broadcasting new episodes after Pocket FM raised allegations of copyright infringement. Pocket FM is demanding $10 million in damages, citing over 30 instances of unauthorized copying by Kuku FM, including show titles, characters, and entire storylines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:25 IST
Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM Amidst Pocket FM's Copyright Clash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary halt on Kuku FM from releasing new episodes following allegations of copyright and trademark infringement by Pocket FM. In a lawsuit, Pocket FM is seeking $10 million in damages, accusing Kuku FM of unauthorized copying in over 30 cases.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee's ruling restricts Kuku FM from publishing additional contested episodes and requires them to provide content details. Representing Pocket FM, Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, with law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, accused Kuku FM of systematic and wholesale replication of Pocket FM's works, including titles and storylines.

Citing years of content strategy development by Pocket FM now allegedly exploited by Kuku FM, Sibal highlighted instances like the duplicated show 'Shoorveer' and the contested use of brand elements in 'Insta Millionaire.' He called for a local commissioner to secure key evidence. Meanwhile, Kuku FM's legal defense claims delayed legal action by Pocket FM, contesting grounds for urgent relief.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025