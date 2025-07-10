Left Menu

Joint Forces Foil Arms Drop: Major Seizures in Jammu and Kashmir

A joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police led to the seizure of explosives, arms, and ammunition dropped by drone in Poonch. Meanwhile, property linked to a top militant handler got seized in Kupwara, intensifying efforts against terror activities in the region.

Seized explosives, arms and ammunition (Photo Credit: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major security breakthrough, a consignment of explosives, arms, and ammunition was detected during a joint operation led by the Romeo Force of the Indian Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district. Officials revealed that the cache, including six Chinese grenades, two Pakistan-made pistols, and other equipment, was delivered via drone in the Khanater region.

The perilous search operation in the dense Khanater Top forests was challenged by heavy rain but yielded significant recoveries. A similar operation in Marha, guided by intelligence about suspicious activities, led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout stocked with grenades, ammunition, and additional materials.

Meanwhile, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized properties belonging to Ghulam Rasool Shah, a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler implicated in regional militant activities. This decisive action, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sends a strong warning to those supporting terrorism. Simultaneously, property attachment aims to disrupt the financial and logistical networks of terrorist organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

