Collaborative Efforts to Combat Drought in Andhra Pradesh

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced plans for a long-term drought management collaboration between the Centre and Andhra Pradesh. In a review meeting, strategies for improving crop yields and sustainable practices were discussed, addressing water scarcity and ensuring welfare for drought-affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:41 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, emphasized on Thursday the Centre's commitment to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government for long-term drought management, organic farming, and the palm oil mission. The announcement came after a review meeting aimed at addressing the pressing issue of drought in the region.

During the meeting at the Sri Sathya Sai district Collectorate, Chouhan joined Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu to devise plans to mitigate drought through existing government schemes. The attention was drawn to the state's efforts under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, focusing on promoting drip irrigation and sustainable horticulture to combat water scarcity.

Chouhan highlighted the systematic diversion of funds by the previous government, citing the current administration's dedication to farmer welfare. The discussion covered proposals like rainwater harvesting and river linking to support Rayalaseema. Additionally, there was an emphasis on integrated farming and developing drought-resilient crops as a long-term solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

