J&K and West Bengal Forge Strategic Partnership for Tourism, Trade, and Cooperation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced strong support for conducting elections, following a Supreme Court ruling allowing the Election Commission of India to proceed with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He urged involved parties to consider alternative legal solutions while awaiting consequences.

Amid the ongoing Tours and Travel Fraternity meet in Kolkata, Abdullah highlighted J&K's tourism revival roots in Gujarat and West Bengal, inviting the latter's citizens to visit the valley. He expressed gratitude to West Bengal for its consistent support during challenging periods, particularly recognizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's empathetic stance.

In a conference alongside Banerjee, Abdullah reflected on the 2019 political upheaval involving Article 370 and security challenges in J&K, appreciating Banerjee's solidarity. Both leaders discussed prospects of collaboration in tourism, trade, and industrialization. Banerjee accepted an invitation to visit J&K post-Pooja festival, signaling deeper ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)