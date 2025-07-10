Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh SEC Challenges State on ULB Election Postponement

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has rejected the state government's postponement of the Urban Local Body (ULB) election reservation roster, citing its exclusive authority over election processes. The SEC insists on using Census 2011 data until updated figures are available, highlighting legal mandates under constitutional and municipal acts.

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has contested the state government's decision to delay the reservation roster for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. This objection follows the Urban Development Department's announcement to defer the process owing to the absence of updated Census data, said an official statement released on Thursday.

In a strongly-worded letter dated July 10, 2025, the SEC cited constitutional provisions, stressing that the last published Census data from 2011 should be used for seat reservation. The statement emphasised that the state government lacks the authority to change a schedule established by the Commission, according to sections of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994, and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government had instructed local officials to hold off on reservation notifications for ULBs due to missing demographic data from the postponed national Census. However, the SEC has reaffirmed its constitutional mandate over ward delimitation and seat allocation, directing the Urban Development Department to retract their letter immediately, as its authority remains uncontested in election matters.

