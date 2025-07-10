Left Menu

Rapid Growth of Andhra Pradesh's Horticulture Highlighted at University Convocation

During the 6th Convocation of Andhra Pradesh's University, Governor Abdul Nazeer lauded the state's significant growth in the horticulture sector, now the fifth-largest in India. Highlighted were its contributions to India's food supply and the record-breaking agricultural advancements, with students receiving accolades for academic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:01 IST
Rapid Growth of Andhra Pradesh's Horticulture Highlighted at University Convocation
Sixth Convocation of the University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer addressed the 6th Convocation of the University held at the Swarna Bharat Trust Auditorium in Atkur, Krishna district, where he underscored the state's impressive growth in the horticulture sector. According to Nazeer, Andhra Pradesh has secured the fifth spot nationally in horticultural production, yielding 275.13 lakh metric tonnes across 15.98 lakh hectares.

The Governor highlighted the state's leadership in the production of key horticultural crops, including chilli, cocoa, lime, oil palm, and more, which has established Andhra Pradesh as a significant horticultural hub in India. He noted India's ascent as a global economic powerhouse, citing a record foodgrain output of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25, facilitated by advancements in agricultural practices and favourable weather.

As the convocation proceedings continued, academic excellence was celebrated with degrees, medals, and awards. Vice Chancellor Dr. K Gopal delivered the Annual Reports presentation, while Dr. Gopal Lal, Director at the National Academy of Agricultural Research, attended as Chief Guest and Orator, delivering the keynote convocation lecture.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025