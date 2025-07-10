Rapid Growth of Andhra Pradesh's Horticulture Highlighted at University Convocation

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer addressed the 6th Convocation of the University held at the Swarna Bharat Trust Auditorium in Atkur, Krishna district, where he underscored the state's impressive growth in the horticulture sector. According to Nazeer, Andhra Pradesh has secured the fifth spot nationally in horticultural production, yielding 275.13 lakh metric tonnes across 15.98 lakh hectares.

The Governor highlighted the state's leadership in the production of key horticultural crops, including chilli, cocoa, lime, oil palm, and more, which has established Andhra Pradesh as a significant horticultural hub in India. He noted India's ascent as a global economic powerhouse, citing a record foodgrain output of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25, facilitated by advancements in agricultural practices and favourable weather.

As the convocation proceedings continued, academic excellence was celebrated with degrees, medals, and awards. Vice Chancellor Dr. K Gopal delivered the Annual Reports presentation, while Dr. Gopal Lal, Director at the National Academy of Agricultural Research, attended as Chief Guest and Orator, delivering the keynote convocation lecture.