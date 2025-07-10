Omar Abdullah Demands Restoration of J&K Statehood, Calls India's Attention

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the major members of the INDIA bloc to take charge in fortifying the alliance, emphasizing that individual regional leaders cannot carry this responsibility alone. Speaking in Kolkata, he urged the bloc's largest partners to convene more frequently, highlighting a lack of formal meetings since the last post-election gathering at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Abdullah also voiced his strong objections to Jammu and Kashmir's current Union Territory status, labeling it a "huge betrayal" of the people's trust. He emphasized the importance of restoring full statehood, noting the limitations imposed under the existing arrangement. "The security of the state must return to our hands," Abdullah asserted, reminding the BJP and the Central government of their commitment to reinstating statehood.

Earlier, in a joint conference with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abdullah expressed gratitude for her support during critical times in Kashmir. He proposed collaborative efforts in trade and tourism to enhance the region's appeal. Abdullah's remarks come against the backdrop of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and recent security challenges that have kept Jammu and Kashmir in the nation's spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)