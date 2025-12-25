Left Menu

Modi Praises BJP's Role in Abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the BJP's role in dismantling Article 370 at an event in Lucknow commemorating Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Modi highlighted that the BJP-led government's legacy of good governance continues to flourish, rejecting the notion that achievements are attributed to a single family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the BJP's pivotal role in the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking at the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, he emphasized the historic achievement as a significant milestone for his government.

The event marked the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi pointed out that the legacy of good governance established by the BJP-led NDA is being further elevated both at the central and state levels.

Modi criticized the post-Independence tendency to credit only one family with positive national developments, underscoring the inclusive efforts behind India's recent progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

