Tripura Battles Relentless Flooding: Swift Response Amidst Crisis

In the aftermath of relentless rainfall across Tripura, the South Tripura district faces a severe flooding crisis, particularly affecting Belonia, where the rising Muhuri River has surpassed critical levels. As of July 9, 757 residents from 231 families have been relocated to 12 relief camps established by the district authorities to provide immediate shelter.

Municipal Councillor Dipa Paul Majumder reported ongoing challenges, stating, "The flood level remains unchanged. Our efforts to control the situation are continuous, however, the threat persists. This flood has devastated many, inundating homes and businesses." Relief efforts in Belonia included converting a local school into a camp with over 250 individuals finding refuge, including 31 children provided with food and essential supplies.

Emergency orders from the Chief Minister's Office saw a 30-member NDRF team dispatched to Belonia for rescue efforts. Simultaneously, the SDRF has seven active teams throughout the district. The water situation showed slight improvement on Wednesday, the District Magistrate reported diminished rainfall and receding water at key river gauges.

While Sabroom needed no camps, Santirbazar's relief efforts accommodated 19 families. Minister Shukla Charan Noatia contributed two rescue boats, expanding the fleet to ten within the district. In Gomati, although no flooding was reported, monitoring of river levels continued critically as the Gomati River approached the danger mark.

Embarkment repairs on the Muhuri River are swiftly underway to preempt further risks, guided directly by the Chief Minister. Families in relief camps receive regular meals and medical care as some begin returning home. Authorities remain on high alert, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents during this crisis. (ANI)