Trump's Tariff Plans Threaten U.S. Beef Supply

President Donald Trump's proposal for a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods threatens to significantly hike prices for beef used in American hamburgers, according to traders and analysts. This move is part of a broader trade strategy and comes amid declining domestic meat production, forcing reliance on imports.

The proposed tariff, which would raise the import duty on Brazilian beef to 76% by August 1, could effectively halt Brazilian beef imports. This has left importers in a state of uncertainty about sourcing meat supplies as costs are expected to rise, adding strain to the already tight domestic cattle supply.

Analysts suggest that importers may turn to Australia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay as alternative sources. The punitive tariff is likely to ripple across the restaurant industry, affecting menu planning and food costs, as businesses scramble to adjust to the changing import landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)