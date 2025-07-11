Electric Heavy Trucks Surge in China: Driving a New Era

Electric heavy trucks are revolutionizing the transportation sector in China, fueled by government subsidies and expanding charging infrastructure. Their rapid adoption is impacting diesel consumption and oil demand significantly.

China's market for these trucks has grown tremendously, with sales rising by 175% year-on-year, as reported by Sublime China Information (SCI). This surge is surprising analysts and adjusting diesel demand forecasts, potentially marking a peak in China's oil consumption earlier than previously anticipated.

The electric truck market is thriving due to competitive operating costs and thorough charging infrastructure. SANY's vice president anticipates electric trucks will dominate new sales within a few years, fundamentally transforming the trucking industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)