Side Hustles: A New Reality for China's Civil Servants Amid Economic Slowdown

As China's slowing economy affects government revenue, local officials in some provinces are allowed to take on side jobs. While maintaining transparency and avoiding misuse of public resources, government employees are embracing diverse roles like part-time drivers and fitness coaches to cope with financial challenges.

As China's sluggish economy forces local authorities to reduce salaries and bonuses, the southern province of Hunan is permitting officials to take on side jobs. Roles such as part-time drivers, fitness coaches, or novelists are now considered acceptable, provided there are no conflicts of interest, supervisors are informed, and time-management issues are managed, according to the province's official newspaper.

However, Hunan Daily cautioned against using public resources for personal gain, labeling such acts an abuse of power. "All this suggests government employees are going to have a hard time," commented a user on Chinese social media.

The financial strain has escalated among Chinese households, echoing through government ranks, once seen as secure "iron rice bowl" positions. As fiscal revenue growth plummeted, dipping from a 6.4% increase in 2023 to just 1.3% last year, employment has become a priority. This includes recent initiatives from President Xi Jinping and Beijing to stabilize employment with financial aids and loans.

