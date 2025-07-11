Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Markets React to Escalating U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions

U.S. stock futures fell as President Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, heightening trade tensions. Markets showed resilience despite uncertainties, as analysts noted investors' calm responses. Wall Street prepares for earnings season amidst expectations of economic data releases and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:00 IST
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Markets React to Escalating U.S.-Canada Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures took a hit on Friday after President Donald Trump intensified his tariff campaign against Canada, adding new layers of uncertainty to Washington's trade policy approach.

Trump declared a 35% import levy on Canadian goods, effective next month, up from the current 25%, while proposing a 15% to 20% tariff for other nations. Markets exhibited resilience, investors showing an ability to weather the tariff storm with more poise than before.

As eyes turn to the upcoming earnings season, economic data and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, Wall Street braced for further developments. In contrast, cryptocurrency stocks experienced gains with Bitcoin's rise, and Levi Strauss & Co reported strong forecasts, boosting its shares significantly.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025