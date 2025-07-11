Pioneering Partnership Powers India's Path to Sustainable Energy
Sattva Consulting teams up with Two Point O Capital to accelerate decarbonization in India's commercial and industrial sectors. Their partnership offers impactful, scalable, and executable clean energy solutions, addressing the urgent need for sustainability amidst rising energy demands. The collaboration promises significant energy cost savings and emissions reduction.
Sattva Consulting and Two Point O Capital have joined forces to drive significant strides in India's clean energy sector. This strategic alliance focuses on supporting commercial and industrial businesses in their decarbonization efforts at a time when India's energy needs are rapidly increasing.
The partnership leverages Sattva Consulting's societal impact strategies with Two Point O Capital's innovative financing and AI technology to deliver measurable and scalable outcomes. As energy demands double and emissions rise, the collaboration aims to cut CO₂ emissions while improving the economic viability of clean energy solutions.
Focusing on key industrial sectors such as hospitals, automotive and textile manufacturing, this partnership empowers businesses to adapt to greener practices with seamless project execution, closing a significant gap in clean energy financing and implementation.
