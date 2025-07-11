Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Soars with 45% Renewable Capacity Boost

Adani Green Energy Ltd's renewable capacity grew 45% to 15,816 MW in June compared to the previous year. The company achieved 31% of its annual power commitment, adding significant solar, wind, and hybrid capacity. Aiming for a 50 GW portfolio by 2030, Adani continues its renewable energy expansion.

Updated: 11-07-2025 18:06 IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd reported a significant increase in its operational renewable energy generation capacity, reaching 15,816 MW, marking a 45% rise for the June quarter compared to the same period last year.

In the April-June 2024 quarter, the firm's operational RE capacity was at 10,934 MW. The current capacity includes 11,156 MW from solar, 1,986 MW from wind, and 2,674 MW from hybrid renewables. Renewable energy sales surged by 42%, totaling 10,479 million units this quarter, up from 7,356 million units a year earlier.

Meeting 31% of their annual power commitment, equivalent to 6,138 MUs, Adani added 3,763 MW of solar, 585 MW of wind, and 534 MW of hybrid capacity. The company has set an ambitious target of achieving a 50 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030.

