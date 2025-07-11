Saudi Arabia's Energy Compliance with OPEC+ Quota

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its full adherence to the voluntary production targets set by the OPEC+ agreement, according to a recent statement from its energy ministry. In June, the kingdom supplied 9.352 million barrels of crude oil per day, meeting its agreed quota.

Despite a brief increase in output, the additional barrels were not introduced to domestic or international markets. Instead, these excess amounts were held as a strategic contingency measure, the ministry clarified.

The statement underscores the kingdom's commitment to maintaining oil market stability by sticking to established production guidelines despite potential fluctuations in production levels.