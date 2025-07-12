Left Menu

Trade Tensions Rock Markets Amid New Tariff Announcements by Trump

U.S. stock indexes slide on renewed trade tensions following President Trump's announcement of tariffs on Canada and the EU. Investors are wary of potential volatility as major companies report earnings. While market resilience persists, upcoming economic data may influence future interest rate decisions amid evolving tariff strategies.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:32 IST
Major U.S. stock indexes faced declines on Friday as President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on Canadian imports heightened trade tensions, with the Canadian dollar suffering against the U.S. dollar. Anticipation over similar tariffs on the European Union further added to market apprehension, sparking concerns over potential retaliatory measures.

Trump issued plans for a 35% tariff on Canadian goods and proposed blanket tariffs on other trading partners. Although reactions in currency markets were comparatively subdued, analysts suggested the situation could worsen without swift resolution. "The market may experience a repeat of April's tariff-related turmoil," warned Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management.

Investor focus, however, might shift with the commencement of second-quarter earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase is slated to release results soon, potentially bolstering the markets. Meanwhile, stocks suffered weekly losses, led by a 0.63% drop in the Dow Jones, while Nvidia's shares hit a record high. Overall global stock metrics and currencies also displayed mixed results amid the fluctuating trade landscape.

