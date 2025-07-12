Slovakia Negotiates Security Amidst Russian Gas Sanction Stalemate
Slovakia is negotiating with the EU and the European Commission to ensure that it will not face gas shortages after the cessation of Russian gas supplies. Prime Minister Robert Fico revealed ongoing talks to address concerns over a sanctions package, particularly a 2028 deadline to halt Russian imports.
- Country:
- Czechia
Slovakia is in talks with the European Commission and EU nations, targeting an agreement by Tuesday that would safeguard it from potential energy shortages following the end of Russian gas imports. The Prime Minister, Robert Fico, emphasized the need for guarantees in conjunction with a new sanctions package against Russia.
Fico highlighted that Slovakia is currently obstructing the EU's 18th sanctions package, voicing concerns over a separate proposal to terminate all Russian gas imports by 2028. This proposal, Slovakia argues, could result in gas shortages, escalating prices, increased transit fees, and potential damage claims from Gazprom, the Russian supplier.
The ongoing negotiations underscore Slovakia's efforts to balance energy security with international sanctions, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions affecting energy policies across the EU.