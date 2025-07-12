Left Menu

Bihar's Ambitious Renewable Energy Leap: A New Era of Investment and Employment

Bihar's new energy policy aims to attract Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investments and create substantial employment. Targeting 23.96 GW of renewable energy and 6.1 GW storage by 2029-30, it offers incentives like SGST reimbursement and land fee waivers. The policy supports India's Net Zero goals and promises investor-friendly returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:13 IST
  • India

Bihar has unveiled an ambitious renewable energy policy set to transform the state into a powerhouse of clean energy and economic growth. The policy, titled 'Promotion of Bihar New and Renewable Energy Sources 2025,' aims to attract a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore in investments, while simultaneously creating huge employment opportunities.

Energy Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh detailed the policy's goals, highlighting plans to harness 23.96 gigawatts of renewable energy and 6.1 gigawatts of storage by fiscal year 2029-30. This strategic move aligns with national goals for a Net Zero future and positions Bihar as a leader in the renewable sector.

The policy provides enticing incentives for investors, including complete SGST reimbursement and waiver of land conversion and stamp duty fees. It also promises a streamlined approval process and exemption from electricity duty and transmission charges to accelerate project deployment. Singh urges both national and international investors to seize these opportunities as Bihar looks to strengthen its economic and energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

